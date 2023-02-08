How to watch the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 with Rihanna

Apple Music’s Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show is nearly upon us with Rihanna gracing the stage of the historic event this weekend. For music fans worldwide, there’s more than just Sunday’s blockbuster performance to get excited for with Apple Music boasting a range of musical content to get you hyped for February 12. Let’s take a look at how to watch Apple Music’s Halftime Show.

What time is the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023?

Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in front of over 63,000 fans and millions more across the globe. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 pm EST / 3:30 pm PST and the Apple Music Halftime Show with Rihanna is expected to begin around 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST.

Who's performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023?

Rihanna is making her long-awaited return to live events after a five-year on-stage hiatus. The 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will be the first stop before Rihanna heads out on her world tour.

How to watch Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023

Cable viewers in the United States can easily switch on their televisions at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST to watch Rihanna take the stage. If you don’t have access to cable television or you want to use your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV to watch the event then a live TV streaming service, such as fuboTV or Sling TV is the way to go.

Like Apple TV Plus, these streaming services offer free trials and the option to cancel whenever you please, so you can watch the Apple Music Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show for no cost at all.

(opens in new tab) fuboTV Pro | Free for a week, then $74.99/month The best option for watching the big game and most importantly, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is fuboTV. Thanks to the service’s 7-day free trial you can watch over 100 channels, including FOX, ABC, CBS, ESPN, and more for free. fuboTV is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV seamlessly through the app and is your easiest way to check out the show.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV Blue | Over 40 live TV channels for $40/month Sling TV is one of the most affordable live tv streaming services despite the lack of a free trial. For $40 a month not only can you check out the Super Bowl and Apple Music’s Super Bowl Halftime Show but you have access to a wide variety of other live channels too. If you sign up just now, Sling TV is offering a 50% off promo on your first month.

Loads more Super Bowl festivities on Apple Music

Apple wants to make 2023's Super Bowl Halftime Show the biggest and best yet, so the company has put together some cool features and events on Apple Music in the run-up to February 12.

Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference

On February 9, at 12 pm EST / 7 am PST, Nadeska Alexis from Apple Music Radio will be interviewing Rihanna to find out more about the pop icon’s massive show. Viewers can tune in live or watch on demand on Apple Music; on @AppleMusic’s TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter; or on the NFL Network.

Apple Music Radio

Halftime Hype Radio is “a 10-part series reflecting on some of the most notable Super Bowl Halftime performances of all time”

is “a 10-part series reflecting on some of the most notable Super Bowl Halftime performances of all time” Rihanna Revisited Radio is “an eight-episode roundtable exploring the cultural impact of the elusive singer’s catalogue”

is “an eight-episode roundtable exploring the cultural impact of the elusive singer’s catalogue” Live from Super Bowl LVII NFL Team Playlistsfeatures daily live broadcasts that capture all of the excitement in Arizona leading into the weekend with Apple Music Radio hosts Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and Nadeska Alexis, plus an array of surprise special guests

The fun on Apple Music Radio culminates on Monday, February 13 with “Halftime Recap Radio” celebrating Apple Music’s Super Bowl Halftime Show debut with all the highlights.

NFL Team Playlists

Last but certainly not least, there is an official collection of 32 playlists with the top songs from each NFL team's jukebox. If you’ve ever wanted to listen to your favorite player’s playlists then now is the time to get hyped up. Additional pregame moments will include exclusive warmup playlists curated by NFL players like Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), Trevon Diggs (Dallas Cowboys), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), and Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys).

There’s so much to be excited for as Super Bowl 2023 weekend draws nearer, especially with what Apple is calling “the most-watched musical performance of the year.” Are you ready for the action?