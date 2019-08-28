They say imitation is the highest form of flattery. The new Amazfit GTS by Huami (via Wearable) takes that saying to the next level by blatantly copying the Apple Watch.

The Amazfit GTS doesn't just ape on the Apple Watch's design; the wearable also features watch faces that mimic watchOS down to the very last detail, with complications, information graphs, and the whole nine yards.

Huami's smart watch features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display, an aluminum design, water resistance, and a 220mAh battery, which the company claims will last all day. The watch also sports a heart rate sensor, NFC, and comes in six different colors, including black, silver, and rose gold.

You'd be forgiven if you thought the Amazfit GTS was an Apple Watch, that's how closely it copies Apple's popular wearable. It doesn't appear, however, that the Amazfit GTS comes equipped with ECG features or fall detection, so there are a few differences.

The Amazfit GTS is expected to be available in China sometime in September. That's also about the time we're expecting the Apple Watch Series 5, so our advice is to save your money and see what Apple has in store.