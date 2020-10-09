A leak ahead of Apple's October iPhone 12 event has revealed big upgrades to the iPhone 12's camera across the board.

According to leaker Kang, Apple's iPhone 12 lineup will all be able to shoot directly in Dolby Vision, suggesting vastly improved picture quality, color, contrast, and brightness:

All four mobile phones can directly shoot Dolby Vision (Dolby Vision)

The report also says that Deep Fusion and Night mode have been improved and that there is a new Smart HDR upgrade called 'Smart HDR 3.'

With regards to the specific camera specs, Kang writes:

iPhone 12 Mini (5.4 inches): dual camera, or wide-angle + ultra wide-angle, ƒ/1.6 iPhone 12 (6.1 inches): dual camera, or wide-angle + ultra Wide-angle, ƒ/1.6 iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches): three cameras (wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, telephoto) + LiDAR, The new wide-angle 7P lens, ƒ/1.6, 52mm focal length telephoto, the whole system can provide four times optical zoom. iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches): Three shots (wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, telephoto) + LiDAR, wide-angle with the new 7P lens, ƒ/1.6, 65mm focal length telephoto, the entire system can provide five times optical zoom.

Kang says that the biggest different between the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be sensor size. Stating that the Pro Max has a 47% larger sensor, the report also states Apple will describe the Pro Max's ultra-wide camera as "expansive."

Ahead of the October event, which clashes with Amazon Prime Day, Kang has also seemingly revealed information regarding the iPhone 12's display, charging accessories, price and colors, and release date.