What you need to know
- Big new upgrades have been revealed for the iPhone 12 camera lineup.
- A new report says the cameras can shoot directly in Dolby Vision.
- There are also improvements to Deep Fusion and Night Mode.
A leak ahead of Apple's October iPhone 12 event has revealed big upgrades to the iPhone 12's camera across the board.
According to leaker Kang, Apple's iPhone 12 lineup will all be able to shoot directly in Dolby Vision, suggesting vastly improved picture quality, color, contrast, and brightness:
All four mobile phones can directly shoot Dolby Vision (Dolby Vision)
The report also says that Deep Fusion and Night mode have been improved and that there is a new Smart HDR upgrade called 'Smart HDR 3.'
With regards to the specific camera specs, Kang writes:
iPhone 12 Mini (5.4 inches): dual camera, or wide-angle + ultra wide-angle, ƒ/1.6
iPhone 12 (6.1 inches): dual camera, or wide-angle + ultra Wide-angle, ƒ/1.6
iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches): three cameras (wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, telephoto) + LiDAR, The new wide-angle 7P lens, ƒ/1.6, 52mm focal length telephoto, the whole system can provide four times optical zoom.
iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches): Three shots (wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, telephoto) + LiDAR, wide-angle with the new 7P lens, ƒ/1.6, 65mm focal length telephoto, the entire system can provide five times optical zoom.
Kang says that the biggest different between the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be sensor size. Stating that the Pro Max has a 47% larger sensor, the report also states Apple will describe the Pro Max's ultra-wide camera as "expansive."
Ahead of the October event, which clashes with Amazon Prime Day, Kang has also seemingly revealed information regarding the iPhone 12's display, charging accessories, price and colors, and release date.
October iPhone 12 event: AirTags delayed until 2021 according to leak
AirTags were expected to debut next week but, in typical AirPower fashion, it looks like that won't be happening.
October iPhone 12 event leak reveals prices, colors, and storage
The world's most mysterious yet accurate Apple leaker, Kang, has laid out in full the prices of the iPhone 12 lineup for next week's event. The report says iPhone 12 mini will start at $699 for 64GB of storage.
The first ‘Wolfwalkers’ trailer is magical, terrifying, and exciting
The animated feature "Wolfwalkers" is hand-drawn and set in the middle of the 17th century with magic and wolves abound.
Cut down on pocket carry with an iPhone 8 case with a cardholder
Wallet cases are some of the most practical and useful accessories you can buy for your iPhone 8 and if you're wondering which one you should get, we've found some of the best out there.