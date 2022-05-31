What you need to know
- The popular djay has a big new update out and it puts iPhone at the center of it all.
- New Digital Vinyl Control support changes how people create music on the go.
The hugely popular djay, an iPhone, iPad, and Mac app that is used to create stunning DJ mixes, has a big new update out that also includes a new hardware component.
The new djay 4.0 update is now available in the App Store and promises to give DJs the ability to run full analog turntables and mixers using nothing more than their iPhone.
"djay on iOS has empowered millions of music enthusiasts around the world to embrace the art of DJing." said Karim Morsy, CEO at Algoriddim via press release. "When it comes to professional setups, historically the DJ booth has been dominated by laptops standing between the artist and the crowd. The immense processing power of recent iPhones and iPads has allowed us to reinvent djay on mobile devices and fundamentally transform the workflow of DJs. You can now take the stage - anywhere, anytime - using your ultra-portable iOS device connected to physical DJ turntables and mixers."
The new update also includes support for Digital Vinyl Control (DVS), giving DJs the ability to use real turntables to control djay on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
Also being introduced for the first time, new patent-pending Neural MixTM Vinyl pushes the boundary of DVS technology, offering isolated stems for any song right on the B-side of the control vinyl. Users can simply drop the needle of the analog turntable onto one of three distinct tracks on the physical record to play either the original song, its instrumental version, or the acapella - just like on a 12" single from back in the day. This feature is powered by an enhanced DVS control tone exclusive to djay Pro AI which has a unique control data stream imprinted into the grooves of each of the three distinct sections of the vinyl. This drives the patented Neural MixTM technology running on Mac, iPad, or iPhone, using cutting-edge artificial intelligence to separate any song into its original components in real-time.
Other improvements now available as part of djay 4.0 include the ability to "edit and create TIDAL, SoundCloud, Beatport, and Beatsource playlists on the fly" as well as AI audio effects. A new user interface refresh is also included, too.
All of this, and more, is available as a free upgrade to existing users. The djay app is available for download now and is free with a PRO subscription available after a seven-day trial. You can also check out the app's release notes to see all of the other improvements in this update — there are plenty! If you're into making music on the go, this could be the best iPhone app around.
