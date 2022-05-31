The hugely popular djay, an iPhone, iPad, and Mac app that is used to create stunning DJ mixes, has a big new update out that also includes a new hardware component.

The new djay 4.0 update is now available in the App Store and promises to give DJs the ability to run full analog turntables and mixers using nothing more than their iPhone.

"djay on iOS has empowered millions of music enthusiasts around the world to embrace the art of DJing." said Karim Morsy, CEO at Algoriddim via press release. "When it comes to professional setups, historically the DJ booth has been dominated by laptops standing between the artist and the crowd. The immense processing power of recent iPhones and iPads has allowed us to reinvent djay on mobile devices and fundamentally transform the workflow of DJs. You can now take the stage - anywhere, anytime - using your ultra-portable iOS device connected to physical DJ turntables and mixers."

The new update also includes support for Digital Vinyl Control (DVS), giving DJs the ability to use real turntables to control djay on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.