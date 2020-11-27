This Black Friday, we're seeing a lot of sales on Vitamix blenders, but this deal is one of the best we've seen so far. The Series 750 is one of Vitamix's most popular models and it's on sale for 35% off for the next 9 hours. That's right. This is one of Amazon's Lightning deals, which means it won't last all weekend. To get your hands on the Vitamix Professional Series 750 for this price, you'd better hurry and pick one up today.
Pro-grade blending
Vitamix Professional Series 750
From making healthy smoothies to heating up hot soup, the Series 750 is powerful, yet compact. It'll mix up 64-ounces of goodness while still being small enough to fit in your kitchen cabinet.
$390
$599 $209 Off
The Series 750 has five pre-programmed settings for making smoothies, frozen desserts, and even hot soups. It features variable speed controls and a Pulse button for blending, stirring, mixing, and more.
How does it make hot soup, you may be wondering? The stainless steel blades are capable of moving fast enough to cause friction, which in turn heats up the ingredients in the container, so you can have hot soup without even having to turn on the stove.
The Vitamix has a self-cleaning feature that soaps up the container, the lid, and blades with just a little bit of dish soap and some water.
The whole blender is low-profile and fits inside most household kitchen cabinets. It has a 64-ounce container, 6-foot cord, and runs on 120 V of electricity with a powerful motor.
Remember, this Vitamix Black Friday deal will not last all weekend. It's one of Amazon's Lightning deals and ends in just 9 hours. Don't wait too long to make your purchase or it might run out of stock. Good luck and happy shopping!
Keep an eye on our coverage of the best Black Friday deals 2020 for even more incredible discounts.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.