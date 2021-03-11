What you need to know
- Hypernotes is a new knowledge management app available now.
- Users can create notes, tasks lists, and more.
There is no shortage of great apps for taking notes, saving data, and even files across the Appe ecosystem but there's a new one as of today. Zenkit Hypernotes is a free alternative to some of the more familiar apps in the App Store. But it could be one that's well worth checking out.
With apps across Windows, Android, Mac, iPhone, and iPad, the inclusion of a web client means you're going to be able to access your stuff no matter where you are or what you're using. That stuff could be amost anything as well, with offline access thrown in. If you're tired of Notion's recent uptime issues, that's a big deal right off the bat.
Fans of creating a second brain in software or using the Zettelkasten method of note taking will be pleased to see the inclusion of bi-directional linking between notes. And htat's just the start.
- Bi-directional linking between related notes,
- Outlining of large topics into smaller sub-topics,
- Automated suggestions to link related but as yet unconnected notes,
- Embedding of text blocks to reduce duplicate content,
- Knowledge graphs for better discovery,
- Mobile apps on all platforms and offline access,
- Extensive collaboration on the task, note, and notebook level.
Hypernotes is availalble for free for personal use while business and other plans are available with additional features, including SSO.
You can read all about the intracacies of what Hypernotes has to offer on its website and that's where you'll want to go to greate your free account, too. I used Sign in with Apple, a welcome addition to the feature set.
Those taking notes on their tablet could do worse than grab themselves the best stylus for their iPad, too.
