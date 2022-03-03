As far as tablets are concerned, it's hard to beat the best iPad. However, for the optimal iPad experience, you will want to grab an iPad stylus because it really completes the tablet. While Apple does have two variations of the Apple Pencil for different models of iPad, many consider the pricing to be a little steep. Thankfully, there are cheaper alternatives that still work great. Here are some of the other fantastic Apple Pencil alternatives that you can find on the market right now.
- Universal stylus: ZAGG - Pro Stylus - Universal Capacitive Back End Tip
- Productivity booster: Adonit Note-M with Mouse Sensor Pencil
- Highly affordable: SwitchEasy EasyPencil Pro 3
- Take note: Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil
- Entertain the kids: Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad
- Simple and professional: Adonit Pro 4 Luxury Stylus Pen
The ZAGG Pro Stylus comes in a sleek gunmetal color and has quite a hefty feel to it. It's cylindrical but with a flat side as well, which attaches magnetically to an iPad Pro but works with all newer iPads. The tip is very precise with tilt sensitivity and palm rejection. It charges via USB-C with a long-lasting battery. There is also a regular capacitive tip on the other end to use with your iPhone and other devices.
Productivity booster: Adonit Note-M with Mouse Sensor Pencil
The Note-M is a unique Apple Pencil alternative since it also doubles as a mouse for your iPad. It's magnetic so it can attach to your iPad for easy storage and it features a precise tip and tilt sensitivity. The mouse functionality includes left and right click buttons and a touch panel for scrolling. The multi-angled mouse sensor also works up to 5mm away from the surface.
Highly affordable: SwitchEasy EasyPencil Pro 3
The EasyPencil Pro 3 looks just like the Apple Pencil 2 but has a much friendlier price point and is compatible with all newer iPads. The tip is precise and has palm rejection, charges via USB-C, and has a long-lasting battery. It can instantly pair with your iPad but try to avoid touching the cap unless necessary since that turns it off.
Take note: Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil
The Adonit Note+ is an advanced stylus with a precise tip, palm rejection, and both pressure and tilt sensitivity. It also has two programmable shortcut buttons so you can customize the Note+ to the tools that you need the most, such as undo, but this only works in supported apps. It is also compatible with many iPads so double-check but make sure yours is supported first.
Entertain the kids: Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad
The Logitech Crayon is a little chunky-looking but it actually feels great to hold in hand and is roll-proof. It works with all iPads from 2018 and later and has a precise tip with palm-rejection technology and tilt sensitivity. It charges up via Lightning as well, so you don't need a new cable — just use the one with the iPad or iPhone.
Simple and professional: Adonit Pro 4 Luxury Stylus Pen
The Adonit Pro 4 features a highly luxurious and professional aesthetic, making it the perfect stylus to take with you to business meetings. It has a precision tip with a soft touch precision disc to help you get the most accurate lines possible. When you're not using it, just use the grooved hook to attach the stylus to your pocket, bag, and more, just like a high-end pen.
The best alternatives to the Apple Pencil
While both the first-generation Apple Pencil and its more recent sibling, the Apple Pencil 2, will always be the absolute best stylus for iPads, not everyone wants to pay the steep price for it. That's why there are so many third-party Apple Pencil alternatives out there that are just as good as Apple's, but for a fraction of the price.
Of course, the biggest selling feature of the second-generation Apple Pencil is that it's capable of wireless charging on the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the new iPad mini 6. It has pressure sensitivity, which is what you need for digital art. But if you don't mind not having those features, then the savings work out fine.
My current favorite is the ZAGG Pro Stylus if you are looking for some recommendations. The dark gunmetal color is sleek and it feels premium and hefty. The precise tip means you'll be writing and drawing accurately, and there is tilt sensitivity. Plus, it even works with your best iPhone thanks to that capacitive tip, which is a bonus!
Another fantastic option is the Adonit Note+, especially if you're a power-user. This is one of the few third-party styli with pressure sensitivity and tilt sensitivity, even though it's only for supported apps. And there are also two programmable shortcut buttons so you can really make the Note+ your own.
For those who want something like the Apple Pencil 2 but are on a tight budget, the SwitchEasy EasyPencil is a great alternative. It has the same design as the Apple Pencil 2 with a precise tip, and it can attach magnetically to your iPad Pro, but at a fraction of the cost.
