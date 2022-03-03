As far as tablets are concerned, it's hard to beat the best iPad. However, for the optimal iPad experience, you will want to grab an iPad stylus because it really completes the tablet. While Apple does have two variations of the Apple Pencil for different models of iPad, many consider the pricing to be a little steep. Thankfully, there are cheaper alternatives that still work great. Here are some of the other fantastic Apple Pencil alternatives that you can find on the market right now.

The best alternatives to the Apple Pencil

While both the first-generation Apple Pencil and its more recent sibling, the Apple Pencil 2, will always be the absolute best stylus for iPads, not everyone wants to pay the steep price for it. That's why there are so many third-party Apple Pencil alternatives out there that are just as good as Apple's, but for a fraction of the price.

Of course, the biggest selling feature of the second-generation Apple Pencil is that it's capable of wireless charging on the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the new iPad mini 6. It has pressure sensitivity, which is what you need for digital art. But if you don't mind not having those features, then the savings work out fine.

My current favorite is the ZAGG Pro Stylus if you are looking for some recommendations. The dark gunmetal color is sleek and it feels premium and hefty. The precise tip means you'll be writing and drawing accurately, and there is tilt sensitivity. Plus, it even works with your best iPhone thanks to that capacitive tip, which is a bonus!

Another fantastic option is the Adonit Note+, especially if you're a power-user. This is one of the few third-party styli with pressure sensitivity and tilt sensitivity, even though it's only for supported apps. And there are also two programmable shortcut buttons so you can really make the Note+ your own.

For those who want something like the Apple Pencil 2 but are on a tight budget, the SwitchEasy EasyPencil is a great alternative. It has the same design as the Apple Pencil 2 with a precise tip, and it can attach magnetically to your iPad Pro, but at a fraction of the cost.