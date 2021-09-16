If you're a Nintendo Switch owner who either has several people in your home or who loves hosting game nights, then chances are you have some extra Joy-Cons lying around. The Nintendo Switch is set up so that it can charge two Joy-Cons at a time when docked. However, that leaves you needing to charge up the others. That's where the best Joy-Con chargers come in real handy. I recently had the chance to check out the HyperX ChargePlay Quad, which, as the name suggests, can charge up to four Joy-Cons at once. It's a great accessory and looks cool too.

HyperX ChargePlay Quad Bottom line: It makes charging up extra Joy-Cons for family or game nights incredibly easy, doesn't take up too much room, and has an awesome design as well. The Good Compact size

Charges 4 Joy-Cons

Comes with 6.6 ft cable

Battery life indicators

HyperX ChargePlay Quad: Price and availability

The HyperX ChargePlay Quad has an MSRP of $30 and can be purchased at several retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and HyperX themselves. It's decently priced for a Joy-Con charger being neither the cheapest option nor the most expensive one on the market. Since it's no longer a brand new item, you might occasionally find it on sale. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more HyperX ChargePlay Quad: What's good

The ChargePlay Quad comes with a 6.6 ft micro USB to USB cable. I just had to insert it into the backside of the accessory, and that long cable lets me plug it in wherever available, whether that be on a side table or right next to the Nintendo Switch on my TV stand. There are several Joy-Con chargers out there, but I love the design for this one. It creates an interesting shape that doesn't look bad while also taking up only a small amount of space. There are slots for up to four Joy-Cons, and the battery life indicator lights in the center blink to let you know that they're charging. If any of the Joy-Cons haven't reached their full power yet, the lights blink again to indicate which ones still need some more juice. Some Joy-Con charging docks feel flimsy like you might damage the controllers or the charger itself if you don't remove the Joy-Cons properly. However, this one feels incredibly sturdy and doesn't make me worry about my expensive gamepads at all. Just make sure to put it somewhere out of reach of little children if you want to keep them safe. HyperX ChargePlay Quad: What's not good

There really isn't anything hugely bad with this accessory. It works incredibly well, and I love the design too. The only thing you'll have to consider is that since it doesn't have any cable storage, the 6.6 ft cable might dangle in an unsightly manner over your TV stand if you don't need all of that length. HyperX ChargePlay Quad: Competition

There are tons of competitor Joy-Con chargers out there, but there are two in particular that I highly recommend. First off, there's the PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock. You'll still be able to charge four extra Joy-Cons, but it costs less than HyperX's offering. Not to mention it has a smaller footprint and includes cable storage for hiding unnecessary cable length as well. Another option to consider is the iPega Joy-Con Charging Dock. Instead of being an extra accessory, this attaches directly to the Nintendo Switch dock and can hold up to four Joy-Cons. In that way, it limits clutter by quite a bit. I don't recommend this in homes where children will be the ones primarily installing and uninstalling the Joy-Cons as the charger since it feels like it could break if mishandled. HyperX ChargePlay Quad: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You have several Joy-Cons lying around your house

You want something stylish and reliable

You regularly host family or friend game nights You shouldn't buy this if... You're looking for the cheapest option on the market

You only have one set of Joy-Cons

You want something that takes up less space There really isn't anything bad to say about how this accessory works or how it looks. It does the job while looking cool and not taking up much space. It's a great accessory for any Nintendo Switch owners who regularly play local multiplayer games. 5 out of 5 Just be aware that since it doesn't have any cable storage that the cable might dangle around unnecessarily. That's especially true if you decide to plug it directly into the Switch dock itself.