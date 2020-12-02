Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the latest entry in the Legend of Zelda series which explores the events that take place 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. After destroying countless hordes of Ganon's monsters, Link and his friends successfully defeat Calamity Ganon, but not before suffering the loss of Terrako, the little Guardian that warns Zelda of Hyrule's impending doom. However, there's a way to resurrect the little machine and unlock a cutscene along with it. Here's how to unlock the secret ending in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity secret ending: The end is not really the end
After completing the game, you'll return to the map and a bunch of quests will appear involving Terrako. Zelda and her friends decide to set out and collect Terrako's missing parts to rebuild him, and each quest completed will earn you more of Terrako's parts. Collecting all 50 parts of Terrako will unlock a secret cutscene that shows Robbie and Purah repairing the little one.
At the end of the cutscene, Terrako comes back to life in Zelda's arms for a tearful reunion. After that, an alternate version of the credits will play, showing Terrako exploring different parts of Hyrule, and Terrako will join the roster of playable characters.
Completing Terrako's side quest are difficult, as they require lots of rare materials. Be prepared to replay levels for materials, and make use of your amiibos. You can also set assign the quest to your Sheikah Sensor, which will help narrow down which levels have the materials you're looking for.
There's always more to uncover
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity features hours of content that will keep players hacking and slashing for a long time. Link and Zelda can only hold back Calamity Ganon with the help of their friends, so why not have a friend join you in some co-op action? Age of Calamity is great fun for action fans and Zelda fans alike, and is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. What do you think of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity secret ending? Let us know in the comments!
Save Hyrule again
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Action-packed Zelda.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is gorgeous and fun to play. It is a worthy successor to Hyrule Warriors.
