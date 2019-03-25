Apple products are known for holding their value and that's partly due to the fact that they so rarely go on sale — especially the newest iterations. But that's exactly what we have today with Apple's latest crop of iPad Pro devices dropping in price at Amazon with up to $199 in savings to be had.

If you act fast, you can take home the new 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB internal storage at a $99 discount, bringing its price down to $699.99 — its lowest to date. If you need more storage, you can opt for the 256GB model or the 512GB version for $917 and $999.99 — a discount of $32 and $149, respectively. The largest 1TB model is also $149 off at $1,399.99 — its best ever price. Select cellular iPad Pro devices are discounted, like $30 off the 64GB model, $50 off the 256GB version and the 512GB and 1TB models each dropping by $100.

If you want to go for the larger, 12.9-inch form factor, you can save too. The 64GB model is the most affordable it's ever been at $874.99 in both color options. The 256GB capacity carries a $50 saving and going for the 512GB or 1TB model will net you a huge $199 saving for the space gray color. There are a couple of discounts on cellular models, too.

The 2018 iPad Pro devices were only just in November 2018. With stunning new Liquid Retina displays that go edge-to-edge, Face ID, super powerful A12X Bionic chips, and internal storage of up to 1TB, the new models are absolute powerhouses and are vying to replace your laptop for good. It's worth checking out iMore's review and second look at the 2018 iPad Pro for an in-depth take on all its features and capabilities. With the money you save on the iPad, you could add on the new Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard Folio to go completely pro.

If you don't want to splash out on the latest and greatest iPad, you can benefit from some of the previous-gen models being discounted today instead with select models of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro on sale.

