If you're having trouble logging into iCloud, you're not alone. There appears to be an issue with Apple's servers and some are reporting issues trying to log in.
According to Apple's system status page, at the time of this writing, the following services are experiencing issues:
- Documents in iCloud
- Find My Friends
- Find My iPhone
- Game Center
- iCloud Account & Sign In
- iCloud Backup
- iCloud Bookmarks & Tabs
- iCloud Calendar
- iCloud Contacts
- iCloud Keychain
- iCloud Drive
- iCloud Mail
- iCloud Notes
- Cloud Reminders
- iCloud Storage Upgrades
- iCloud Web Apps
- iWork for iCloud
- Photos
- Screen Time
Reports are coming in that some users are prompted to log in to iCloud, but are unable to verify their credentials.
We were unable to reproduce log in issue or issues accessing iCloud documents on our devices, so it appears that the problem is not affecting everyone. It's likely that Apple will have the issue fixed soon.
In the meantime, if you're working on any documents today and notice that you're having trouble logging into iCloud, you might want to consider using a backup cloud storage app. We've got a few recommendations.
Best cloud storage apps for iPhone and iPad
If you're trying to access documents that are only stored in iCloud and are unable to sign in, check back later to see if the iCloud issue has been fixed.
