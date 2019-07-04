If you're having trouble logging into iCloud, you're not alone. There appears to be an issue with Apple's servers and some are reporting issues trying to log in.

According to Apple's system status page, at the time of this writing, the following services are experiencing issues:

Documents in iCloud

Find My Friends

Find My iPhone

Game Center

iCloud Account & Sign In

iCloud Backup

iCloud Bookmarks & Tabs

iCloud Calendar

iCloud Contacts

iCloud Keychain

iCloud Drive

iCloud Mail

iCloud Notes

Cloud Reminders

iCloud Storage Upgrades

iCloud Web Apps

iWork for iCloud

Photos

Screen Time

Reports are coming in that some users are prompted to log in to iCloud, but are unable to verify their credentials.

We were unable to reproduce log in issue or issues accessing iCloud documents on our devices, so it appears that the problem is not affecting everyone. It's likely that Apple will have the issue fixed soon.

In the meantime, if you're working on any documents today and notice that you're having trouble logging into iCloud, you might want to consider using a backup cloud storage app. We've got a few recommendations.

Best cloud storage apps for iPhone and iPad

If you're trying to access documents that are only stored in iCloud and are unable to sign in, check back later to see if the iCloud issue has been fixed.

