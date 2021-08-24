Less than 24 hours after I suggested what the next MacBook Pro needs to find success, a new rumor was posted that suggests at least one of my expectations could come true. At issue is just how different the long-rumored 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models could be. The possible answer: other than display size, they might not be. If correct, both laptops could go a long way in becoming the best MacBooks on the market in 2021.

In my Monday post, I said an all-new 14-inch model should be identical to the second-generation 16-inch model, except for the display size. According to leaker Dylandkt on Twitter, both models are expected to have the "same chip and the same performance" ... "but expect a notable increase in price for the 14 inches over the 13 inches."

Currently, the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) starts at $1,299 while the least expensive 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) is $2,399. Even assuming Apple keeps the 13-inch model around for a while, there's plenty of running room available between the 14- and 16-inch models, assuming there's no price change to the later model.

If the 13-inch MacBook Price stays at $1,299 at the lower end, Apple could justify bringing in a 14-inch model at anywhere between $1,499 and $1,899.

Would the upgrade be worth it in that price range? Absolutely, when you consider the goodies most likely to arrive on the newest Apple laptop. If the growing list of rumors is correct, you'll find both the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with an all-new design that features a mini-LED display, "M1X" SoC, multiple ports, including a next-generation MagSafe port for charging, and much more.

All Apple has to do now is follow the rest of my advice and release new laptops in multiple colors, with more storage options and not an Intel version in-sight.

We should know about Apple's plans soon enough. The company is expected to announce at least one September event in the coming days. Stay tuned.

What do you want to see on the next MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading.