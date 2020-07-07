What you need to know
- Apple has been heavily rumored to have decided to do away with the charger and headphones in iPhone 12 boxes.
- A new image claims to show the inner box that will house iPhone 12
- Assuming it's legitimate, of course.
Rumors of Apple's decision to drop the charger and headphones from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro boxes have been around for a few weeks now and they aren't going away. Now we might also be looking at an image showing what the 2020 iPhones will ship in. And it does look too small to fit those things inside.
Shared by YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone's Instagram, the image apparently came from a reliable source. But with that in mind, it's important to remember that there is no guarantee that this is legitimate. But if it is what it claims to be it doesn't look great for those accessories.
Apple's claimed decision to drop the charger, in particular, is one that has caused plenty of discussion already. Some laud Apple's plan because it will help reduce e-waste, while others think that a $1,000 iPhone should come with something to charge it. Both arguments have their merits.
Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup in September of October. Whether they'll come in something that resembles this image or not, time will tell.
