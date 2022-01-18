Apple is widely expected to announce a new iPhone SE within the next few months and now new images and video show what is said to be 3D-printed dummy units.

Shared by CoverPigtou.it, the images show what the report claims are 3D-printed dummy versions of the device that will be announced some time in March or April. From the back, the photos show devices that look very much like the current iPhone SE, including the single camera.

It's around the front where things start to get messy, however. As the report notes, the lack of any Home button is a concern when these kinds of dummy units normally have such things in place. We've heard rumors of a plan to switch from the current iPhone SE design to something more akin to an iPhone XR, but that isn't set to happen until 2024. Renders based on that design have also appeared online, too.