The iPhone 11 features the same A13 Bionic chip found inside the iPhone 11 Pro, which we already knew. iFixit also uncovered a double-decker logic board, wide and ultra wide camera lenses, and a slightly larger battery compared to last year's iPhone XR.

After tearing open the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iFixit has looked inside the affordable iPhone 11. To nobody's surprise, the iPhone 11 is a lot like the iPhone XR — and similar in some ways to the iPhone 11 Pro, too.

iFixit also discovered what it believes is UWB-related antennas embedded into the rear case. Ultra wideband antenna technology could potentially be used with Apple's rumored Tile-like tracking device.

iFixit's teardown also speculates it found remnants of bilateral charging in the iPhone 11. As we said last week, however, none of Apple's new iPhones feature bilateral charging and were never intended to, according to a source.

Ultimately, the iPhone 11 received a repairability score of 6 out of 10, saying the rear glass can only be replaced with a full case swap.