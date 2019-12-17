iFixit has released its full teardown of the Mac Pro, describing it as "a masterclass in repairability" thanks to modular parts and easy access.

iFixit released their first impressions of the Mac Pro over the weekend, in a video in which they grated cheddar cheese on the front casing of the Mac Pro. Unsurprisingly it didn't go very well. Now it's back with a full teardown, and the results are impressive.

Removing the case is, of course, a doddle thanks to the rotating handle, all you do is twist and slide the whole thing off. As an aside here, iFixit also notes that should the need arise, cleaning cheese out of the holes in the Mac Pro is relatively easy. Interestingly, covers for components are held in place by switches, a simple flip of which releases the cover to reveal, for instance, the computer's RAM. Inside the cover, is a diagram showing how users should configure their RAM in which DIMM slots depending on spec. The same can be said of the PCIe cards, which are all locked in place by a single switch, which apparently feels "really nice". Again, the I/O board, video card, and power supply are labeled with numbers to indicate the order of operations, making removing and re-inserting a doddle.

On the SSD, iFixit notes that the modular SSD is bound to the T2 chip, so it can't be user-replaced. iFixit goes on to take a look at the Logic Board, and in the comments of the article, they note that both processor and RAM are modular, socketed, standard components so should be fine for user repairs.

Overall, iFixit gave the Mac Pro a 9/10 repairability score saying: