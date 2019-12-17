What you need to know
- iFixit has released its full teardown of the new Mac Pro.
- They described the new beast as "a masterclass in repairability".
- Yes, they cleaned the cheese out of the front casing.
iFixit has released its full teardown of the Mac Pro, describing it as "a masterclass in repairability" thanks to modular parts and easy access.
iFixit released their first impressions of the Mac Pro over the weekend, in a video in which they grated cheddar cheese on the front casing of the Mac Pro. Unsurprisingly it didn't go very well. Now it's back with a full teardown, and the results are impressive.
Removing the case is, of course, a doddle thanks to the rotating handle, all you do is twist and slide the whole thing off. As an aside here, iFixit also notes that should the need arise, cleaning cheese out of the holes in the Mac Pro is relatively easy. Interestingly, covers for components are held in place by switches, a simple flip of which releases the cover to reveal, for instance, the computer's RAM. Inside the cover, is a diagram showing how users should configure their RAM in which DIMM slots depending on spec. The same can be said of the PCIe cards, which are all locked in place by a single switch, which apparently feels "really nice". Again, the I/O board, video card, and power supply are labeled with numbers to indicate the order of operations, making removing and re-inserting a doddle.
On the SSD, iFixit notes that the modular SSD is bound to the T2 chip, so it can't be user-replaced. iFixit goes on to take a look at the Logic Board, and in the comments of the article, they note that both processor and RAM are modular, socketed, standard components so should be fine for user repairs.
Overall, iFixit gave the Mac Pro a 9/10 repairability score saying:
The new Mac Pro is a Fixmas miracle: beautiful, amazingly well put together, and a masterclass in repairability. We love that a good portion of the modules can be swapped without tools; we love the use of (mostly) standard screws and connectors; we love the step numbers and diagrams for certain repairs right on the device; and most of all, we love the free public repair manuals and videos.
It does, however, note the SSD issue, and Apple's repair manuals which include disclaimers insisting you contact Apple Support or an Authorized Service Provider rather than tinkering yourself. It also notes that replacement parts not on Apple's limited list of approved repairs may be very expensive, or simply impossible to find.
It finishes by saying that the Mac Pro is "the most repairable Apple Product in recent memory."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple patent reveals under-display fingerprint scanner
Apple has been awarded a patent for an optical fingerprint reader that could one day be used for an under-display fingerprint reader in the iPhone.
Several tech companies named in underage labor lawsuit over Cobalt mining
Apple, Google, and Tesla have been named in a lawsuit alleging that tech companies knowingly used Cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo that was mined by children in the making of Lithium-ion batteries.
Blind phone camera test sees iPhone 11 Pro knocked out in the first round
YouTuber MKBHD has completed his second annual blind smartphone camera test, with 16 different phones involved. One of those was Apple's iPhone 11 Pro but things didn't end well for it.
A hardshell case for your MacBook Pro is protective and stylish
Protecting the outside of your MacBook is a great way to protect its precious insides. Pick up a hard shell cover and save it from scratches and bumps. Here are our favorites!