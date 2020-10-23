What you need to know
- The iFixit team is taking apart an iPhone 12 live on YouTube right now.
- If you're looking to see what's inside your new iPhone, this is the place to be.
- You should be able to watch the video back once it's concluded, too.
When it comes to taking iPhones apart iFixit is probably the biggest name in the game. The outfit takes things apart and then tells us how to fix them again and that's an invaluable service. The folk in the iFixit team is at it again, this time live-streaming the teardown of an iPhone 12.
You might be babying your new iPhone to try and make sure that it lasts for as long as possible, but not iFixit. The first thing they did when getting their iPhone was to start taking its insides and putting them on the outside. And you can watch it live!
Enjoy!
Did you nab yourself a new iPhone today? Let me know in the comments – I want all the deets!
