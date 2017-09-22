In the wake of iPhone 8, IKEA wants to remind us all that its products have had Qi wireless charging capabilities since 2015.

IKEA, the world's largest furniture retailer, launched its new ad campaign today just in time for the release of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the first iPhones to adhere to the Qi wireless charging standard. The campaign — created by IKEA and famed advertising company ACNE— very pointedly caters directly to Apple users with sayings that play on Apple slogans such as "This changes everything" and "Think different."

IKEA introduced its Qi wireless charging products all the way back in 2015, and offers freestanding wireless chargers as well as furniture with the chargers already built in. The company also gives customers the option to embed its JYSSEN wireless charger into any nearly any item they'd like in order to allow for a completely tailored experience. The specific items the ads focus on, though, are IKEA's RIGGAD work lamp and VARV table lamp, both of which feature a Qi wireless charger in their base. Like much of IKEA's furniture, these lamps are for people who value aesthetically pleasing minimalism and multifunctional efficiency in their living space.

Morten Kjær, Creative Director at IKEA Creative Hub, shared the company's excitement that Apple has finally adopted Qi wireless charging in a press release:

IKEA has been very progressive with wireless charging, and we are thrilled that new iPhone owners finally can make use of one of the most powerful lamps we've ever made.

Business Leader at IKEA Home Smart, Bjorn Block, further extrapolated on the company's initial choice to add wireless charging to its products:

We wanted to make charging a natural part of your home. Our lamps and side tables with integrated wireless charging are the most ambitious results of that effort, while our standalone charging pads cater to the curious newcomers.

To see IKEA's complete catalog of furniture items that feature Qi wireless chargers, you can visit its website. If you're not ready to commit to an IKEA charger just yet, you can check out other great wireless charging options we recommend for your new iPhone here.

Questions?

