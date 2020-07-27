We're only months away from Apple unveiling its new lineup of iPhones, so we are bound to be knee-deep in leak season from here til then.

Twitter account Mr.white, who has posted previous leaks about Apple's components, has released a series of images that claim to be the RAM components of the A14 chip, the processor that Apple is expected to feature in its upcoming iPhones this fall.

While the images don't give us any insights into what we can expect from Apple's iPhone lineup in the fall, MacRumors believes that the "2016" print on the component indicates that the chip itself was most likely manufactured in the sixteenth week of the year, meaning that is was built in April.

The account had released similar images of the A14 about a week ago, but these new images are much clearer than the others.

The A14 is believed to be Apple's first chip built on a 5nm process which will allow for faster performance while also being more battery efficient. Apple usually also brings an enhanced version of its latest iPhone chip to the iPad as well, so we could expect to see something along the lines of an "A14X" on the latest generation of the iPad Pro, a tablet that is rumored to be shipped with a mini-LED display in 2021.

It is currently unclear if the new iPhones will be announced and ship in September as usual, or if the pandemic will push ship dates back into October or even as late as November for some models.