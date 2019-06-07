Lory Gil and Rene Ritchie are live from WWDC 2019 in San Jose, CA to geek out over some of their favorite announcements from the conference. Apple's software platforms got a lot of love this week. There are loads of new features for macOS Catalina, iOS 13, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13. And now we also have iPadOS, which will make your iPad even more capable than before!

There's so much to talk about, we had to save Mac Pro and macOS for our show next week. So excite!