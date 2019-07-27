Rene Ritchie, Georgia Dow, Lory Gil, and an adorable little Ewok/dog have plenty of news to share from the Appleverse! Apple found enough money in their couch cushions to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business. Additionally, The ECG functionality of Apple Watch is now available to users in Canada, and Apple Card may launch in August.

Paving the way for new phones, iOS 12.4 brings a direct device data migration feature. And rumors continue to percolate about a 16-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keyboard switches.

Listen now