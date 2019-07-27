Rene Ritchie, Georgia Dow, Lory Gil, and an adorable little Ewok/dog have plenty of news to share from the Appleverse! Apple found enough money in their couch cushions to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business. Additionally, The ECG functionality of Apple Watch is now available to users in Canada, and Apple Card may launch in August.
Paving the way for new phones, iOS 12.4 brings a direct device data migration feature. And rumors continue to percolate about a 16-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keyboard switches.
- Apple is acquiring a majority of Intel's smartphone modem business
- Apple Watch ECG comes to Canada!
- Apple Card may launch in the first half of August
- How much sooner after that will Apple Card launch in Canada?
- We didn't get Apple Card with iOS 12.4, but we did get direct device data migration
- It sounds like, now, we may actually be looking forward to a 16-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keyboard by the end of this year
