Lory and Rene are joined by iMore's own Joe Keller for a chat about end-to-end encrypted iCloud. They also celebrate the 10th anniversary of iPad, making the case for a giant touch-enabled device, and more!
Links
- iCloud end-to-end encryption discussion
- What about a super big iPad?
- Kids sharing AirPods in order to "talk" in class
