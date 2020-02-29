iMore show 694Source: iMore

COVID-19 is having a massive effect on the tech industry as companies deal with delayed component availability, missed revenue targets, and canceled trade shows. Focus is shifting to Apple and the possibility that this summer's WWDC could be canceled. What's the fear vs. reality of the situation?

How close is Apple coming to releasing a MacBook based on an ARM processor of their own design? Rumors are suggesting it could be as soon as 2021.

Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

Last up, wireless OS recovery may be coming to iOS sooner than later. It paves the way for a future with portless phones, but also enables an iOS device to be recovered without the use of a computer.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Sponsors

  • Netgear: If you are ready for Netgear's best WiFi ever, you can get it today from NETGEAR and never worry about WiFi again. Check out Orbi WiFi 6 at your local Best Buy or at netgear.com/bestwifi

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.