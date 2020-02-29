COVID-19 is having a massive effect on the tech industry as companies deal with delayed component availability, missed revenue targets, and canceled trade shows. Focus is shifting to Apple and the possibility that this summer's WWDC could be canceled. What's the fear vs. reality of the situation?
How close is Apple coming to releasing a MacBook based on an ARM processor of their own design? Rumors are suggesting it could be as soon as 2021.
Last up, wireless OS recovery may be coming to iOS sooner than later. It paves the way for a future with portless phones, but also enables an iOS device to be recovered without the use of a computer.
- Will there be a WWDC in light of COVID-19
- 2021 MacBook may come with Apple-designed processor
- A trackpad for iPad?
- OS Recovery possibly coming to iOS
