A new batch of rumors has come to light regarding the iPhone 12 series of devices — we might see an iPhone 12 mini!
Although we have to wait a little longer for new iPhones, we might see Apple Watch 6 VERY soon, along with a rumored iPad Air 4. Other possible devices to be announced this fall include the long-awaited AirTags and AirPods Studio.
Is it just me or does it feel like Nintendo is ripping us off?
I absolutely love Nintendo games, but I don't like the way Nintendo does things. Just take a look at the recent Super Mario 3D All-Stars release.
What products will Apple release in September?
September is typically a very busy month for Apple, but this year might be a bit different. Despite everything that's happened this year, there is a good chance that we might see some exciting new products from Apple very soon.
Epic Games says Fortnite usage on iOS is down 60% since ban
Epic Games has told a court that the number of daily active users on iOS has declined by 60% since it was removed from the App Store.
Store digital camera memories on one of our favorite SD cards
Digital cameras are some of our favorite tools, but they require an SD card to hold your photos. We have a roundup of this year's best SD cards for digital cameras.