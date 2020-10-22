iMovie for iOS updated with support for Dolby Vision HDR ahead of iPhone 12

What you need to know
- Apple has rolled out a new update for iMovie.
- The update adds support for HDR, including Dolby Vision, the format supported by the new iPhone 12.
- It also now supports 4K footage shot in 60 fps.
Apple has released a major update to iMovie on iOS and iPadOS ahead of tomorrow's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launch. Each update brings new features like support for 4K at 60 fps, HDR, Dolby Vision, and more.
The update for iMovie on iOS, in addition to a host of handy new features, now allows users to import and share 4K videos shot at 60 frames per second and also adds support for viewing, editing, and sharing videos shot in High Dynamic Range.
Here are the release notes from today's update.
- Customize any title by selecting from dozens of built-in fonts
- Adjust the color of any title by selecting from a grid or spectrum of presets, adjusting numerical sliders, or using the eyedropper in the viewer
- Quickly change a title's default style, capitalization and duration
- Pinch and drag to adjust the size and location of any title
- Choose from three new animated titles: Slide, Split and dual-color Chromatic
- Add solid, gradient, and patterned backgrounds to your movie
- Use the color picker to customize the colors of any background
- Drag the slider to change the intensity of any filter applied to your photos and videos
- Import and share 4K videos at 60 frames per second**
- View, edit, and share High Dynamic Range (HDR) videos from your Photos library**
- Tap the new options button at the top of the Share sheet to share a project or video file and choose properties including resolution, frame rate, and HDR**
** 4K at 60 frames per second requires iPod touch (7th generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 7 or later, iPad (6th generation) or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later
** Editing and sharing HDR video requires iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (7th generation) or later, iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later
According to technology YouTuber Jonathan Morrison, the update also adds support for importing, editing, and sharing in Dolby Vision. Though Apple did not specifically call it out in the release notes, the iPhone 12 lineup will be the first smartphones ever to shoot in the format.
You can download the new versions of iMovie from the App Store for free now.
