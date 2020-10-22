iMovie for iOS updated with support for Dolby Vision HDR ahead of iPhone 12

Apple has released a major update to iMovie on iOS and iPadOS ahead of tomorrow's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launch. Each update brings new features like support for 4K at 60 fps, HDR, Dolby Vision, and more.

The update for iMovie on iOS, in addition to a host of handy new features, now allows users to import and share 4K videos shot at 60 frames per second and also adds support for viewing, editing, and sharing videos shot in High Dynamic Range.

Here are the release notes from today's update.

Customize any title by selecting from dozens of built-in fonts

Adjust the color of any title by selecting from a grid or spectrum of presets, adjusting numerical sliders, or using the eyedropper in the viewer

Quickly change a title's default style, capitalization and duration

Pinch and drag to adjust the size and location of any title

Choose from three new animated titles: Slide, Split and dual-color Chromatic

Add solid, gradient, and patterned backgrounds to your movie

Use the color picker to customize the colors of any background

Drag the slider to change the intensity of any filter applied to your photos and videos

Import and share 4K videos at 60 frames per second**

View, edit, and share High Dynamic Range (HDR) videos from your Photos library**

Tap the new options button at the top of the Share sheet to share a project or video file and choose properties including resolution, frame rate, and HDR** ** 4K at 60 frames per second requires iPod touch (7th generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 7 or later, iPad (6th generation) or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later ** Editing and sharing HDR video requires iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (7th generation) or later, iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later

According to technology YouTuber Jonathan Morrison, the update also adds support for importing, editing, and sharing in Dolby Vision. Though Apple did not specifically call it out in the release notes, the iPhone 12 lineup will be the first smartphones ever to shoot in the format.

new iMovie update just dropped to support Dolby vision and omg the ease is mind blowing compared to the 15 steps and a Pro Display XDR it took me yesterday.



30 sec clip took 16 seconds to export, no conversion, no terminal. Just upload to YouTube 🤯🤯🤯https://t.co/UwT66pqB6j — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) October 22, 2020

You can download the new versions of iMovie from the App Store for free now.