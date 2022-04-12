Apple today released a new version of iMovie for iPhone and iPad that is designed to make it easier for people to create gorgeous movies at home. The new update adds two features designed specifically to help with that; Storyboards and Magic Movie.

The new features are part of the iMovie app that can now be downloaded from the App Store, with those who already have the app installed able to get the update via the usual mechanism. It's an update worth installing as well, with both new features making the movie creation process smoother than ever.

Apple today introduced a new version of iMovie with features that make it easier than ever to create beautiful edited videos on iPhone and iPad. Storyboards helps aspiring content creators and moviemakers learn to edit and improve their video storytelling skills with pre-made templates for popular types of videos shared on social, with colleagues, or with classmates — videos like DIYs, cooking tutorials, product reviews, science experiments, and more. Storyboards makes it easy to get started with flexible shot lists and step-by-step guidance on which clips to capture for each video type. For those who want to create a video even faster, Magic Movie instantly creates a polished video from the clips and photos a user selects, automatically adding transitions, effects, and music to the edit. Both new features include a range of styles to help personalize the final look and feel of a video, including titles, filters, transitions, color palettes, and music, all designed to work together.

In terms of storyboards, Apple says that "creators can choose from 20 different storyboards featuring a variety of popular video types, including cooking tutorials, Q&As, product reviews, news reports, and more." Each one of those storyboards includes a shot list that helps people tell a story.