Making a good first impression isn't always easy on video calls. The Pictar Home-Office Kit helps you look your best, with three great accessories for better video quality. Right now, the kit is 35% off MSRP at $89.99.
Pictar is known for making high-quality accessories for smartphone photography. With this kit, they are focusing on the front-facing camera.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/vIAWbyLfMyA
The Pictar Wide-Angle Smart Lens increases the field of view of your camera, meaning you can deliver presentations and squeeze more people on screen. It works with a companion app, which lets you choose from 20 shooting modes.
With five legs, the Splat 3N1 Flexible Tripod keeps things steady on any surface. It can handle phones, webcams, action cameras, and other devices.
You also get the Pictar Smart Light. This powerful LED lamp ensures your smile is always nicely lit. On a full charge, it runs for two hours straight.
Rated at 4.4 stars on Amazon, this kit is normally $139 — but you can grab it today for just $89.99.
