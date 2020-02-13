Anyone who's tried to grow a small business from the ground up knows how difficult it is to keep track of new clients while communicating with existing customers — regardless of what exactly your company does.

Daylite is a powerful and affordable CRM platform that allows small businesses to manage both their clients and their projects more efficiently. Over 6,000 small businesses use Daylite for their CRM needs, and it's earned high marks on review sites like Capterra and GetApp. In short, it's a great affordable alternative to the big name CRMs out there, and you can even try it for 30 days free.

Built for Mac-based companies that range from consulting firms and financial planners to law firms and real estate agencies, this streamlined platform acts as an all-in-one CRM tool that will help your business improve efficiency across the board.

You'll be able to both manage client services and keep track of your projects all within an interface that works seamlessly with the Mac OS. And it's easy to organize a wide range of client communications, including customer service priorities and follow-ups—directly within the app.

There is also a helpful project management component that provides direct access to all of your calendars and reminders, list servers, project files and documents, and much more on all of your iOS devices at all times. You'll be able to delegate tasks, set reminders, and hold yourself accountable for following through every time.

If you want drastically improve your company's organization and efficiency, and your team runs on Mac and iOS, it's worth signing up for a 30-day free trial with Daylite while this offer lasts.