Rummaging through your Mac on a daily basis likely means you need to have a few hacks to get around. I know I use a few of them be it through built-in keyboard short cuts or third-party apps that make my life easier.

But there are many productivity hacks out there that few of us know about and even less use. Which is why filmmaker Fabrizio Rinaldi enlisted the help of some CEOs, artists, developers, YouTubers, and other professionals to pitch in their own productive hacks in hopes of making them better known and more accessible to the public.

A great hack is no good if people don't know about it. You probably heard of a few of the hacks or apps mentioned, or you're probably like me and can never learn enough productivity hacks for the Mac. Whatever the case may be, one is bound to catch your attention.

Some of the ones that caught my attention are mostly to do with management. I never knew Option + Clicking on the Notification Center icon automatically turned on and off Do Not Disturb mode. I also found Rocket (for emoji use on the Mac) and Soulver (a supercharged calculator) to be very useful.

Others that caught my eye were Alfred, a much better assistant the Siri, Vanilla, which lets your organize the menu bar, and Divvy, which makes window management super easy.

There's plenty more where that came from. You can check out the full list for yourself to get the complete scope. Good luck improving your productivity.