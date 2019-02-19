IMStick magnetic phone mount

IMStick is a small magnetic disc with long, rubber-coated wire sticks attached to it. It doesn't seem like much, but it's surprisingly versatile and really strong. I was able to get my hands on one at CES 2019 and fell in love with it.

$21 at Kickstarter

The IMStick uses eight neodymium magnets to lock your phone to its base. Of course, you'll need a metal plate to attach it to, which does come with the IMStick.

IMStick magnetic phone mounted to a bike

It also has a threaded hole that is the same size as standard tripod mounts and bike mounts, so you can use it for your BMX YouTube channel.

I don't normally write about Kickstarter campaigns, mainly because you never know if you're going to get what you paid for (I've been burned a few times). But, I just love my IMStick so much that I wanted to share my joy with you.

I use it a lot to hide the mount while I take pictures of my iPhone in various positions. It's incredibly versatile. Thanks to the flexible wire arms, I can make any type of mounting situation, even wrap it around my fingers for gripping support. I can wrap the wires around my table legs, on the corner of the desk, in a variety of ways. It's really quite fun.

IMStick magnetic phone mount

The only problem is that it requires a metal disc on the back of your phone or a case, which impedes your ability to wirelessly charge your iPhone. My solution is to get a lightweight, easy-to-remove case, like Peel or Totallee's clear case and put the disc on it. That way, I can just take off the case whenever I wirelessly charge my iPhone (which is literally every single night).

If you pledge now, you can get an IMStick (with two wires instead of one) for $21 instead of the retail price of $32. The campaign goes until March 2. If you miss out on the campaign, you can find out more at the company's website

$21 at Kickstarter

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.