The makers of the Pandora Portable Power (P3) wireless charger has today announced its new WalleyGrip iPhone accessory, available now from InfinaCore's website.

From InfinaCore:

The days of the two-inch thick wallet are over! Nobody wants to use a heavy wallet or purse while they also have to carry their phone. To declutter your life and carry less when on-the-go, InfinaCore today introduced WalleyGrip, an all-in-one wallet, grip and stand that allows you to take what you need and leave the rest behind. The WalleyGrip, which is slightly larger than the size of a credit card, easily attaches to the back of any cell phone and features a slip-proof sleeve that can securely hold up to three cards (credit cards, driver's license, Costco card, business cards, etc.) and a comfortable, loop-style slidable grip that can also be used as a kickstand for the phone, so you can view media hands-free. WalleyGrip is available beginning today at Infina Core for only $19.99.

The new accessory attaches to the back of your phone and can be used for a variety of purposes. It can store up to three cards such as ID or credit cards, and you don't even have to take your card out in order to make a contactless payment. Not only that, it works as a built-in iPhone stand for viewing content, and an ergonomic grip for holding your device.

The new WalleyGrip is available to order now on InfinaCore's website for just $19.99 and comes in red, white, and black.