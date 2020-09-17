One of the best deals to ever reach Masterclass is here for just one day only. Right now, college students can score a one-year All-Access Pass at Masterclass for only $1. This subscription normally costs $180 and does automatically renew unless you cancel beforehand. You'll need to sign up with a valid .edu email address to take advantage of this offer, and be sure to do it quick as this offer is only available today, September 17.

Masterclass is full of courses taught by experts and well-known leaders in various fields, and your All-Access Pass gives you unlimited access to all of them. You could take a class on poker from a professional poker player or the art of negotiation from a former FBI hostage negotiator. Neil deGrasse Tyson has a course on scientific thinking and communication, Natalie Portman teaches acting, and Anna Wintour guides students through creativity and leadership.

A majority of the content at Masterclass is in video format, professionally shot and edited, and easy to navigate. With courses in topics ranging from Business, Politics & Society to Music & Entertainment, Culinary Arts, and Sports & Games, you'll have an entire year to learn from some of the best minds in each respective field. You can focus on just learning one subject at a time or switch between multiple courses if you can't choose just one. Get a look at all of the Masterclass courses by heading to the Masterclass website.

What's great about learning with Masterclass is you don't have to be confined to your computer while using the site. You can learn using an Amazon Fire TV device or a Roku streaming stick, Apple TV, or your smartphone. Select lessons can even be downloaded (only on iOS devices).

