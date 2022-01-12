Instagram could soon let you edit your profile grid to match your aesthetic

What you need to know
- Instagram is working on a change that will allow people to edit their profile grid.
- Deleting or archiving images is currently the only way to get them out of a profile grid.
- Brands and influencers are often very careful to make sure their profile grid matches their aesthetic and this feature will be a huge improvement for them.
Hugely popular photo and video social network Instagram is reportedly working on a feature that will allow people to edit their profile grids for the first time. Right now, anyone wanting to control which images appear in their grid has to delete or archive the unwanted ones.
According to the mobile developer and code spelunker Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram's already working on a way to better control which images appear in a profile grid without having to take the nuclear option of deleting or archiving images.
There is obviously no indication of when, or even if, this feature will see the light of day. It's a feature that makes a ton of sense, however. Both influencers and brands currently have to remove content to make sure their grids match their look but that's less than ideal. This change will allow them more control over their profile's aesthetic without losing content along the way.
Judging by the response to Paluzzi's tweet the prospect of an easier way to edit the grid is one that people are very much behind. Now we just need Instagram to get the feature ready for prime time. Instagram is arguably the best iPhone app of its type and it only continues to get better — especially following the news that the chronological feed is coming back!
