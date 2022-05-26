Instagram is down for some, but not all

If you're trying to get Instagram to load and finding that you're struggling, you aren't alone. A number of people are now finding that the photo and video sharing service isn't behaving itself, although it doesn't appear to be an issue impacting everyone right now.

The problem appears to have started around an hour ago and shows little sign of improvement. While some people are reporting being logged out of their accounts and not being able to sign back in, others say that Instagram simply refuses to refresh their feeds. Just imagine the ad money Meta must be losing!

ℹ️ Note: Instagram is facing intermittent international service outages at present. Incident not related to country-level internet restrictions or filtering #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/2mzfLnkYc3 — NetBlocks (@netblocks) May 26, 2022

Neither Instagram nor Meta have said anything about the issue so far, but that seems likely to change if the problems persist.

Instagram has long been one of the best iPhone apps for people who want to share photos and short videos, but it faces stiff competition from the likes of TikTok and YouTube. Outages like this won't help, of course, with plenty of options available should Instagram not work when people try to use it.

However, things aren't looking much better for TikTok right now — DownDetector reports that it too is having its own problems.

Those who are currently unable to use Instagram or TikTok should probably find something else to do and then to try again in a little while. Apple TV+ has plenty for you to pass the time with, for example!

This is a developing story