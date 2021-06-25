Instagram testing huge new change to the way photos are posted

Instagram may be one of the best social media apps for iPhone and iPad, but since its birth more than 10 years ago users have never had the option to post photos to their feeds using a desktop or laptop, but now Facebook has confirmed it is finally testing posting for browsers.

The change was first spotted by Matt Navarra on Twitter:

NEW! @Instagram lets you create + publish posts via desktop! pic.twitter.com/JWzwKg1kyO — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

Screenshots reveal the option to post photos, with all the usual settings such as photo size and Instagram's famous filters available to choose from. The feature lets users drag and drop photos and videos, or select it from their computer before editing, adding captions and tags before sharing the post to their feed.

Facebook has since confirmed the change to Bloomberg stating "We know that many people access Instagram from their computer. To improve that experience, we're now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser." As the report notes, Instagram was initially created so that people could share photos taken on their phones lives and in the moment, however, it has increasingly become a bastion of stunning photos and videos taken by professionals and enthusiasts who use powerful software and hardware like Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro to create content. Creators will relish the changes and the prospect of no longer having to rely on third-party solutions for uploading to Instagram away from a mobile device.