Intel has shared new data that is supposed to show just how bad Macs are in terms of gaming. It might have a point as well, with the gaming scene on Apple's platform continuing to struggle. But where Intel seems to have gotten itself muddled is by comparing its new Core i5 11th-generation HD-series chips to its older Core i9 chips. The really costly ones that go into the 16-inch MacBook Pro . At least until Apple has some of its own silicon ready.

The relationship between Apple and Intel isn't getting any better and it's been in a downward spiral ever since Apple silicon became a thing. Unfortunately, Intel hasn't taken the new competition in good grace and has instead thrown one tantrum after another. The latest of which not only makes Intel look petty, but also doesn't do what Intel thinks it does.

PC Gamer has the details:

In a recent call with Intel's Ryan Shrout about the performance of its 11th Generation H-series laptop processors, he took some time out to throw some serious shade Apple's way. Actually, Ryan was throwing shade around as if it was going out of fashion, with AMD, ARM, and Apple all getting some. Maybe Intel simply doesn't like the start of the alphabet? Anyway, most of the exasperation was reserved for its old bestie, Apple.

Why Intel seems so keen to point out how bad its own Core i9 chips are, I don't really know. No do I understand why Intel is so hellbent on making an enemy out of Apple – a company that's proven that it can design chips that make Intel's look like toys in terms of performance and heat control.

Intel's take is that Apple has made itself a competitor and is, therefore, fair game. Which is cool and all – but if you're going to pick a fight, at least make sure it's one you're going to win.

I even asked if Intel was burning its bridges with Apple? The answer was that Apple has been very public about moving to its own silicon and that it is now a competitor. All's fair in love and war I guess.

Cool. Cool.

