The need to charge things up isn't going away any time soon and the new Intelli ScoutPro might be one of the better ways to do it while you're on the move. Capable of wirelessly charging iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, this thing also has three USB outputs for a maximum of five devices charging at the same time.

Available to order via Indiegogo now, the ScoutPro is small enough to fit in a pocket when you aren't using it, but also has the power needed to make sure you can charge all of your stuff while you're on the go.

The ScoutPro itself is supposedly the world's smallest 240W battery pack and from this video, it's easy to believe.