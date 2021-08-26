What you need to know
- The Intelli ScoutPro is a 240W battery pack that can wirelessly charge iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.
- You can charge up to five devices at a time from one battery pack.
- Prices start at $179.
The need to charge things up isn't going away any time soon and the new Intelli ScoutPro might be one of the better ways to do it while you're on the move. Capable of wirelessly charging iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, this thing also has three USB outputs for a maximum of five devices charging at the same time.
Available to order via Indiegogo now, the ScoutPro is small enough to fit in a pocket when you aren't using it, but also has the power needed to make sure you can charge all of your stuff while you're on the go.
The ScoutPro itself is supposedly the world's smallest 240W battery pack and from this video, it's easy to believe.
World's first 200W PD MagSafe compatible powerbank, fast laptop, phone, tablet, & smartwatch charger
Charging the unit up takes around an hour, and it's been specifically designed for use on the move — including in airplanes. On top of all that, an OLED screen will show you the current power usage and more, too.
All of this is available via Indiegogo now, with a price of $179. Those buying more than one will receive a discount and pay $279. These are special prices as well, with Intelli saying that the asking price will increase considerably once the Indiegogo program ends.
