Over the next decade, the world of finance is going to be transformed by new technology. The Ultimate FinTech & Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle helps you get ahead of the curve, with nine in-depth courses. For a limited time, it's now only $39.99.
Whether you already work in financial services or want to start a new career, learning about the latest fintech is a smart move. You could spend months reading — but this bundle helps you get educated in hours.
Through nine 60-minute courses, you learn about a range of cutting edge technologies. Along the way, you learn how blockchain works and how robo-advisors are helping investors.
Other courses look at alternative lending, insurance tech, and artificial intelligence in finance. The beginner-friendly tutorials break down complex subjects into bitesize chunks, helping you come away with a clear understanding.
The training comes from FinTech School, an e-learning publisher that is rated at 4 stars by previous students.
You would normally pay $1,592 for this content, but you can grab the bundle today for just $39.99 with lifetime access included.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
And the Nintendo Switch Game of the Year goes to....
More people have turned to video games for entertainment this year to escape the pandemic. We look over the best Nintendo Switch games of 2020 to reveal which ones are the best for a number of categories.
HomePod minis are arriving around the world
Those who got their HomePod mini order in early have started to have their new smart speakers arrive.
'Becoming You' making-of video explains why you should never work with kids
Becoming You followed more than 100 children across 11 different countries and it turns out that's as difficult as it sounds.
Here are the best Nintendo Switch games for sports fans
The Nintendo Switch has gathered an array of excellent sports titles. Here are the best ones out now!