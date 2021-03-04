Accessory maker InvisibleShield today announced that both the GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O and GlassFusion+ with D3O screen protectors are now available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The two new screen protectors both feature the same fancy D30 non-Newtonian fluid, which makes for quite the conversation starter!

D3O is a non-Newtonian fluid. In its raw, flexible form, D3O is fluid, but when it experiences impact, the molecules lock together to form a barrier that disperse the energy across the entire surface area of the screen, protecting it from damage. The formulation used by InvisibleShield is crystal clear, so it looks just like the phone's original screen. The D3O additive makes these industry-leading screen protectors more than 20% stronger than our original GlassFusion.

Cool!