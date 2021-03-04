What you need to know
- InvisibleShield announced the GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O and GlassFusion+ with D3O screen protectors.
- Both new screen protectors feature the fancy D30 non-Newtonian fluid.
Accessory maker InvisibleShield today announced that both the GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O and GlassFusion+ with D3O screen protectors are now available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The two new screen protectors both feature the same fancy D30 non-Newtonian fluid, which makes for quite the conversation starter!
D3O is a non-Newtonian fluid. In its raw, flexible form, D3O is fluid, but when it experiences impact, the molecules lock together to form a barrier that disperse the energy across the entire surface area of the screen, protecting it from damage. The formulation used by InvisibleShield is crystal clear, so it looks just like the phone's original screen. The D3O additive makes these industry-leading screen protectors more than 20% stronger than our original GlassFusion.
Cool!
The two new screen protectors include:
GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O ($59.99) is a hybrid screen protector that is engineered to be unbreakable and features an Eyesafe® technology layer that blocks HEV blue light without distorting the color performance of the smartphone screen. It also contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria.
and ...
GlassFusion+ with D3O ($49.99) is a hybrid screen protector that provides users with complete edge-to-edge protection while preserving the touch sensitivity of the device screen. The product also contains anti-microbial properties and is made with tough, durable components that have been refined to a polished, glass-like surface.
Both of the two new screen protectors are available for all four new iPhones. You can find them all in the InvisibleShield store. The folks at InvisibleShield/Zagg already make some of the best screen protectors around and these latest additions will be no different.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This is what an iPhone with a hole-punch and Face ID might look like
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple wants to ditch the notch. This is what an iPhone could look like if that happens.
WhatsApp for Mac now supports voice and video calls
WhatsApp for macOS has been updated to include desktop support for voice and video calls.
Twitter hails iOS 14 privacy changes
Twitter's CFO has said the company is confident ahead of Apple's planned iOS 14 privacy changes, saying the move would level the playing field.
The best covers for Cricut machines keep your Cricut pristine
Protect your Cricut machine from dust or even liquids with a cover. Some covers also have pockets for tools, and some come paired with a tote for taking your machine on the go. Here are some of the best covers for Cricut machines you can buy.