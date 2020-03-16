Apple is rumored to be preparing a budget-friendly iPhone model — unofficially dubbed the iPhone 9 — to replace the current iPhone 8 while offering more people a ticket into the ecosystem. While Apple hasn't actually confirmed this rumor, it seems a reverse-engineered early build of the upcoming iOS 14 firmware is spilling all the beans.

According to a report from 9to5mac, it looks like Apple isn't just releasing the iPhone 9, but it will also be releasing an iPhone 9 Plus model. This would absolutely make sense since the new model is replacing the iPhone 8 lineup, and it's the way Apple has done things in the past. Based on the findings, the new phones will closely resemble their predecessors with a 4.7-inch LCD display for the iPhone 9 and a 5.5-inch LCD display for the iPhone 9 Plus. Both models will also keep the iconic Home button with built-in Touch ID instead of Face ID.

So, where's the upgrade? It's all on the inside! It's being speculated that both models will be fitted with Apple's latest and greatest processor, the A13, which can also be found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The faster processor and cheaper price will definitely make the new entry-level iPhone appealing to those who've been holding on to older models.

Users will be able to use Apple Pay and the Express Transit feature, which is not available on some older iPhones. The new models will also be able to scan NFC tags in the background, something that is only possible with the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone 11 and not the iPhone 8 or iPhone X.

You should also note that, while we've been referring to the rumored devices as the "iPhone 9" and "iPhone 9 Plus", Apple could end up calling them "iPhone SE 2" and "iPhone SE 2 Plus" or something completely different upon launch.