Reported by Apple Terminal (via 9to5Mac), the second developer beta of iOS 14.3 has introduced a major update to the Shortcuts app that makes creating custom icons for your home screen even better.

When iOS 14 released to the public back in September, custom icons experienced a viral moment. People were creating custom icons and customizing their iPhone home screen with custom widgets. It was truly a moment where everyone realized they could customize their iPhone more than ever before.

The major downside to using custom icons is that, currently, tapping on one launches the Shortcuts app before it takes you to the app you actually want to get to. It's a small hiccup, but it does make the experience feel less premium and more of a hack.

According to the report, the second beta of iOS 14.3 removes the need for the Shortcuts app to launch when you tap a custom icon on your home screen.

In iOS 14.3 beta 2, however, the Shortcuts app no longer opens when you launch a shortcut from your home screen. This means that you can set custom app icons on your home screen and launch the associated app, without the Shortcuts app automatically launching first. Instead, a compact UI banner appears at the top.

This could be changed before iOS 14.3 releases to the public but, if it stays, it will make those who customize their iPhones on another level even happier.