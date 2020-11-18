What you need to know
- iOS 14.3 beta 2 removes the need for the Shortcuts app to launch when tapping a custom icon.
- This is potentially major news for those who have customized their iPhone home screen.
Reported by Apple Terminal (via 9to5Mac), the second developer beta of iOS 14.3 has introduced a major update to the Shortcuts app that makes creating custom icons for your home screen even better.
When iOS 14 released to the public back in September, custom icons experienced a viral moment. People were creating custom icons and customizing their iPhone home screen with custom widgets. It was truly a moment where everyone realized they could customize their iPhone more than ever before.
The major downside to using custom icons is that, currently, tapping on one launches the Shortcuts app before it takes you to the app you actually want to get to. It's a small hiccup, but it does make the experience feel less premium and more of a hack.
According to the report, the second beta of iOS 14.3 removes the need for the Shortcuts app to launch when you tap a custom icon on your home screen.
In iOS 14.3 beta 2, however, the Shortcuts app no longer opens when you launch a shortcut from your home screen. This means that you can set custom app icons on your home screen and launch the associated app, without the Shortcuts app automatically launching first. Instead, a compact UI banner appears at the top.
This could be changed before iOS 14.3 releases to the public but, if it stays, it will make those who customize their iPhones on another level even happier.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy hails 'fundamental breakthrough' of M1
We sat down with Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy to chat djay, Apple silicon, and the importance of the M1 chip.
Design tool Sketch picks up a big macOS Big Sur redesign
Sketch is a popular design and prototyping app and it just got its big macOS Big Sur refresh.
Apple reducing App Store cut to 15% for 'vast majority' of developers
In a huge win for App Store developers, Apple says it is going to reduce App Store commission to 15 percent for any developer who earns less than $1 million a year, a move it says will benefit the 'vast majority' of developers.
See the temperature of every room in your home with these HomeKit sensors
HomeKit temperature sensors allow you to keep an eye on the state of your home through the Home app or with Siri. Get your report with the best HomeKit temperature sensors around.