iOS 14.5 will enable dual-SIM 5G support on the iPhone 12 lineup

Apple's upcoming iOS 14.5 update will enable global dual-SIM support for 5G on the iPhone 12 lineup, according to reports. The update has just been made available to developers although there is no timeline for when it will be released to the public.

While 5G has been supported by the iPhone 12 lineup since launch late last year, those taking advantage of dual-SIM support found that they were only able to run 4G connectivity on both lines. That's less than ideal, but this upcoming update will reportedly fix that.

iOS 14.5 developer beta:



⌚️ Unlock iPhone with Face ID + Apple Watch if you’re wearing a mask. Haptic notification + ability to re-lock



🔒 App Tracking controls



🚨 Hey, Siri, call emergency!



🎮 Latest Xbox/PS controller support



📱 5G global dual-SIM support — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) February 1, 2021

This is a big addition for Apple and those who make use of the dual-SIM functionality on recent iPhones. 5G was a big selling point for the iPhone 12 lineup and Apple made a huge deal about it during the announcement event. To have it unavailable to a portion of users at launch was disappointing to some and the news a fix is incoming will no doubt be well received.

Developers can download the first iOS 14.5 beta right now, while a public beta release is also likely in the coming days. Those who don't like to play the beta game will likely need to wait a few weeks before they can get in on the action, however.