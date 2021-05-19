What you need to know
- Apple released the latest iOS 14.7 developer beta earlier today.
- The beta includes the ability to set timers for HomePod in the Home app.
Earlier today, Apple rolled out the first beta of iOS 14.7 to developers and a notable update to the Home app with it.
As reported by 9to5Mac, the latest iOS beta now lets users set multiple timers for their HomePod or HomePod mini in the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and potentially the Mac as well.
When you go to the HomePod settings in the Home app with the latest version of iOS, there's now the option to set timers right from there without having to ask Siri. This new option is located right below the HomePod alarms.
When you set a new timer, the Home app asks if you want to give it a name — which you could also do with Siri. After adding the timer, you can see the countdown for all of them in the Home app and cancel them from there as well. In addition to iOS 14.7, this also requires HomePod Software 14.7 installed on your HomePods.
Right now, the feature seems to be unfinished as there are multiple text labels missing — but it's definitely something Apple is working to finish by the official release of iOS 14.7. Based on code found by 9to5Mac, it will also be possible to ask Siri on iPhone the status of HomePod timers, but this feature hasn't yet been implemented in beta 1.
While setting timers directly in the Home app is new, setting timers on HomePod is not. Thankfully, users have been able to set multiple timers on the HomePod since iOS 12. However, this should make it easier as, instead of needed to state and restate all of the timers you need to set using Siri, you'll now be able to quickly add all of them with custom names in the Home app.
