The Home screen on iPhone has mostly remained unchanged since the debut of the iPhone 13 years ago — it started out as a simple grid of icons and has stayed this way all the way up to iOS 13. In iOS 8, Apple added support for widgets, though they were tucked away in a separate view from the Home screen. And whenever you download a new app from the App Store, it goes on your Home screen (or another page of it) and adds to the digital clutter of icons and folders. But with iOS 14, all of that is changing thanks to the App Library and the new Home screen Widgets. While most of us may have perfected our Home screen setups prior to iOS 14, these new features will completely reinvent how we set up our first (and most important) Home screen page. After all, this is the first thing that we see when we unlock our phones or exit out of an app to go Home. App Library is great for digital decluttering

Over the years, I've acquired hundreds of apps from the App Store, and I usually just do a restore from backup every year when I upgrade. This means that I have hundreds of apps on my iPhone, which means a lot of folders and random app icons all over the place after the first page on my Home screen. Honestly, I'm just too lazy to go through and clean out all of my apps. This is why App Library is a godsend for me. As I've been trying out the developer beta, there is a new option in Settings for the Home Screen. The setting is to have new app downloads be added to the Home Screen, or just add them to the App Library Only. With this setting, I can download a bunch of new (or old) apps, and they won't clutter up my Home screen. I've wanted something like this for years because honestly, page two and beyond on my iPhone are just an absolute mess, and I just focus on page one. Now, you may be wondering how I would access these new app downloads if they aren't on the Home screen? The App Library is always a swipe away, and it automatically organizes all of your apps by category. There's also the insanely useful "Recently Added" category, where you will find all of the apps that you've downloaded lately. And Search is also available on both the Home screen (pull down) and App Library. However, it doesn't seem to be as easy to delete apps entirely from the App Library en mass like you could with the Home screen, because there is no "jiggle mode" on the App Library. Maybe this can change in a future version of iOS 14, but as of right now, deleting apps from the App Library must be done one at a time. Home screen Widgets are Apple's version of Microsoft Live Tiles