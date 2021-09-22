New code in iOS 15 indicates Apple may be preparing support for luxury carmaker Genesis using its digital car keys system.

As noted by MacRumors:

It appears as if that's about to change, however, as an Apple configuration file specifying various compatibility criteria for Apple Pay NFC functionality has been updated today to add mention of Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis.

BMW is currently the only manufacturer to support using your iPhone or Apple Watch as a car key, letting you unlock and start the vehicle without a physical key. The system also allows users to share car keys via iMessage. Apple announced digital car keys at WWDC 2020, limited to a select number of BMW vehicles with more manufacturer support reportedly on the way.

It was first available in iOS 13.6, then iOS 14, and used NFC to let users open their door, using a car door handle like an Apple Pay terminal. With iOS 15, Apple has added support for Bluetooth LE and Ultra Wideband, which means you don't even have to take your phone out of your bag or pocket anymore, you simply have to be near your car to unlock. The only car that currently supports this feature is the BMW iX.

Hyundai, Genesis' parent company, was reported to be bringing support for digital car keys to its cars in 2021 earlier this year. Apple released iOS 15 to the public earlier this week, in advance of Friday's iPhone 13 launch.