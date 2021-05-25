If all goes according to previous years we can expect Apple to announce iOS 15 during its WWDC21 event, kicking off in just two weeks. We don't know for sure what Apple will announce during that opening keynote, but we can certainly hope. And this new concept video shows us exactly what we should be hoping for when that announcement takes place.

Posted to YouTube by Nicholas Ghigo, this concept imagines what we could see from iOS 15 if Apple checks off a ton of the features and changes that are on our wishlist. Not least, lock screen widgets and support for proper split-screen multitasking like the iPad.

Check out the video and I'm sure you'll be as pumped for WWDC as I am!