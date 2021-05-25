What you need to know
- A new iOS 15 concept images split-screen multitasking, lock screen widgets, and more.
- Apple will announce iOS 15 during its WWDC opening keynote in two weeks.
If all goes according to previous years we can expect Apple to announce iOS 15 during its WWDC21 event, kicking off in just two weeks. We don't know for sure what Apple will announce during that opening keynote, but we can certainly hope. And this new concept video shows us exactly what we should be hoping for when that announcement takes place.
Posted to YouTube by Nicholas Ghigo, this concept imagines what we could see from iOS 15 if Apple checks off a ton of the features and changes that are on our wishlist. Not least, lock screen widgets and support for proper split-screen multitasking like the iPad.
Check out the video and I'm sure you'll be as pumped for WWDC as I am!
iOS 15 is just a few week away and is rumored to bring a lot of new features and improvements to the iPhone experience. In this concept I envisioned some of the most requested functions and tweaks like Always-On Display, Split-screen multitasking, a redesigned Control Center, new Clock app with multiple timers (finally!) and more interactive widgets.
Apple's opening keynote kicks off at 10:00 PDT on June 7 and it's looking like a big one! You can find all the information, including more about the over 200 developer sessions, on Apple's website.
