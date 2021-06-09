Apple's upcoming iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey releases will allow gamers to record a 15-second clip of their gameplay without ever taking their hands off the controller. A long press of a designated button is all that's needed.

Announced during the ongoing WWDC event and spied by MacRumors, the feature will work with any compatible game controller including the Xbox Series X/S controller or the PS5 DualSense controllers. Apple says gamers can look forward to "an awesome way to let gamers capture a great boss battle, an amazing combo move, or an epic fail."

Instead of having to remember to start and stop a screen recording while playing a game, this optional new feature allows iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to capture 15-second highlight videos by simply long pressing the Share (or Create) button on a supported game controller, such as the Xbox Series X/S controller or the PS5 DualSense controller.

Apple's big software updates will all be made available to the public later this fall. The initial beta releases are in the hands of developers, while a public beta program will go live next month.

You will of course need a game controller for this to work. These are some of the best game controllers for iPhone – and they'll work perfectly well with other Apple devices, too.