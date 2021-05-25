Apple is expected to announce iOS 15 during the WWDC21 opening keynote on June 7 and sources tell me that we could see changes to the way we use our lock screens and track our food.

First, the basics. A tweet by Connor Jewiss – who says they have seen at least parts of iOS 15 – notes that Apple is working on both lock screen changes and a new food tracking aspect to the Health app. Other changes, including the rumored interface tweaks we saw mentioned last week, have been mentioned previously.

When I said I’d seen some iOS 15, I’m not going to disappoint:



◼️- Dark Mode UI tweaks

💬- Messages app tweaks

🍴- Food tracking and other new features in Health

🔧- Confirmation of UI changes from previous screenshot rumor

🔴- New notification settings and look on lockscreen — Connor Jewiss (@connorjewiss) May 25, 2021

My sources have since been able to expand on a couple of points. According to them, the food tracking in the iOS 15 Health app is akin to something users might already be familiar with – MyFitnessPal. It isn't clear yet whether the Health app will go into great detail here or if the data collected will be more superficial. We also don't yet know whether users will need to enter their own nutritional data or if Apple will pull information from an existing database. Let's cross our fingers and hope for the latter.

In terms of the lock screen, I'm told that the new look is "complication-based" and that notifications will be grouped differently to how they are in iOS 14. My source also says they saw the same notification options previously reported by Mark Gurman. That includes the ability to configure how notifications work based on specific scenarios.

From Mark Gurman's Bloomberg report:

The company is planning a new feature that will allow users to set different notification preferences, such as if the phone makes a sound or not, depending on their current status. The enhancement will come in the form of a new menu that lets users select if they are driving, working, sleeping or custom categories of their choosing. The menu will be shown on the updated Lock Screen and in Control Center, the iPhone and iPad's menu for quickly accessing settings.

It's important to note at this point that this is a new source which, in turn, means we'll all be waiting for June 7 to see what pans out and what doesn't. At this point I have little reason to believe that what I'm being told isn't legit, but it's impossible to be 100% sure on these things until wins are won. Or not.

Roll on WWDC so we can all find out together!