iOS 15 will let you put multiple versions of one app on your Home screen

Apple announced iOS 15 during yesterday's WWDC event and we're still learning little bits and pieces about the update. It won't be available until later this year, but developers are already testing an early beta and one feature that's popped up is the ability to place multiple versions of the same app on your Home screen at once.

First spotted by 9to5Mac, the feature isn't actually a feature as such, but is instead a byproduct of Focus. Focus allows users to configure multiple Home screens based on their current activity which in turn means you'll need to be able to have the same app live on multiple screens. You can see where this is going, can't you?

One way to do this is with the App Library. With an app already placed on your home screens, go to the App Library, locate the same application and long-press to drag it. You can then place it onto a home screen and your existing icon will not be removed.

Yup. You're supposed to set up multiple Home screens for use in different situations, but you can just put all of your icons on one Home screen. You know, in case you really like it.

AVIARY

AVIARY

AVIARY

AVIARY pic.twitter.com/m4sabt2SeK — Shihab Mehboob (@JPEGuin) June 8, 2021

We'll see if Apple finds a way to stop this from happening because I can imagine it confusing some people when it happens by accident. But wouldn't it be cool if we could have each version of the app behave slightly differently? Say, one Twitter app signed into a personal account and another signed into a work one?

You can have that one for free, Apple.

We might not be able to get your an iPhone for free, but these are the best iPhone deals we've come across. Why don't you treat yourself?