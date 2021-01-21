If Apple follows its usual release cadence we can expect iOS 15 to be announced in June ahead of a shipment date sometime in September. Now, according to a new report, it looks like we might know which devices will and will not support that update.

According to a report by iPhoneSoft, Apple's iOS 15 will drop support for the original iPhone SE as well as iPhone 6S. The same goes for iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and iPad 5, too.

Google translate suggests that the news is coming from somewhere inside Apple, so make of that what you will.

Here is a first list of apple devices that will host iOS 15 beta next June, once again gleaned from our developer friend at Apple and who notably officiates on the Plans app.

If this all turns out to be accurate all iPhones from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus pairing and onwards will support the new iOS 15 release. The 7th-generation iPod touch will be good to go, too.

On the iPad front, iPad mini 5, iPad 6, and iPad Air 3 or newer will be fine as will all iPad Pro models.

We might need to wait a few more months before we get this confirmed, although there's a chance more leaks will appear between now and WWDC in June. Especially if Apple is trying to soften the blow ahead of time by 'leaking' its own information.