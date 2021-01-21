What you need to know
- Apple's iOS 15 release will reportedly see the end of support for the original iPhone SE and iPhone 6S.
- iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and iPad 5 will reportedly miss out on iOS 15 as well.
If Apple follows its usual release cadence we can expect iOS 15 to be announced in June ahead of a shipment date sometime in September. Now, according to a new report, it looks like we might know which devices will and will not support that update.
According to a report by iPhoneSoft, Apple's iOS 15 will drop support for the original iPhone SE as well as iPhone 6S. The same goes for iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and iPad 5, too.
Google translate suggests that the news is coming from somewhere inside Apple, so make of that what you will.
Here is a first list of apple devices that will host iOS 15 beta next June, once again gleaned from our developer friend at Apple and who notably officiates on the Plans app.
If this all turns out to be accurate all iPhones from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus pairing and onwards will support the new iOS 15 release. The 7th-generation iPod touch will be good to go, too.
On the iPad front, iPad mini 5, iPad 6, and iPad Air 3 or newer will be fine as will all iPad Pro models.
We might need to wait a few more months before we get this confirmed, although there's a chance more leaks will appear between now and WWDC in June. Especially if Apple is trying to soften the blow ahead of time by 'leaking' its own information.
Massive Apple VR leak reveals headset price, release window
A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple's first VR headset will cost well over $900 and have a chip faster than the M1 Mac.
Morgan Stanley raises Apple target share price, expects earnings record
Morgan Stanley has raised its target price for Apple stock ahead of what it expects to be an "all-time record" in quarterly earnings.
iPhone 13 will have a smaller notch thanks to Face ID upgrade
A new Digitimes report says that Apple will reduce the size of the notch in the iPhone 13, enabled by a redesigned Face ID system.
Keep your hands free and your eyes on the road with a magnetic car mount!
While texting and driving is dangerous, navigating your way around town is essential. Make sure you do it safely by getting a car mount and there's likely no easier car mount solution for your phone than a magnetic mount. These are the best of the best!